Man killed in crash after driving wrong way on I-65 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed in a crash Monday after driving the wrong direction on Interstate 65, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, Lebanon police were informed of a wrong way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65.

That wrong-way vehicle — driven by 83-year-old Bill Rainwater — collided with a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Greenfield woman at the 136.2 mile marker.

The crash is still under investigation.

Traffic was stopped for hours as a result of the crash.

Authorities have not released any further details.

CORRECTION: CBS4 originally reported that a Greenfield woman was the wrong way drive who died in the crash. The error has now been corrected.