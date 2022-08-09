INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed and three juveniles were sent to the hospital in a late night crash on the east side where police say a vehicle hit a porch and nearly went into a house.

According to IMPD, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of E. 21st Street, just south of the trail at the Pogues Run Art and Nature Park.

A vehicle had flipped after it crashed into the yard of a home and hit part of the porch.

“It did take out a support pillar, but everything seems to be structurally sound,” said IMPD Nightwatch Commander Kerry Buckner.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle. Medics declared her deceased at the scene.

Three children were also in the car. Police say they were all wearing seat belts. They were taken to Riley Hospital to be checked out as a precaution, but police do not believe they were seriously hurt.

It’s unclear at this point if the vehicle was hit by another car before it crashed into the yard. An investigation is underway.

“We are right now looking in the neighborhood for any surveillance cameras, door bell cameras, things like that can give us an idea,” said Buckner.

Police say if it was not for the elevated porch, the vehicle would likely have entered the house.