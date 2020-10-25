Woman killed after multiple car crash overnight on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman was hit and killed after a multiple-car crash on the near northeast side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigaing the crash that occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. near the 3700 block of North Keystone Avenue.

At least four vehicles were involved in the accident and all four remained on scene.

Police are still trying to determine how the woman was hit and who was at fault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.