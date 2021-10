ANDERSON, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed after being hit by a train Thursday evening.

The Anderson Police Department said the incident happened at the railroad crossing near 38th and Raible Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found the woman and began rendering aid. She was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

The CSX Police is investigating the death as of the time of this report.