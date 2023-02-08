BLUFFTON, Ind. — A Bluffton woman was found dead more than a month after she went missing.

The Bluffton Police Department said Celeste Cuthbert was found dead Tuesday afternoon in the yard of a vacant house. The discovery after she went missing on January 1.

The department said the search for Cuthbert involved bloodhounds, that led them to a nearby pond, drones, divers, and missing person flyers. Police even asked people to thoroughly search their properties.

On Tuesday, personnel with a property management service for bank-owned properties contacted the department. Police responded to the 400 block of Meadow Lane and found Cuthbert in the yard.

The department said Cuthbert was hidden from view between a shed and a children’s wooden playhouse in a yard surrounded by a wooden privacy fence.

Results from an autopsy are pending. The department extends its condolences to the family and friends of Cuthbert.