INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was killed in a house fire that also killed a dog on the east side of Indianapolis.

First responders rushed to a home at the corner of N. Irvington and E. 13th Street just before 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters removed one 60-year-old woman from the home. She was rushed to a hospital and pronounced deceased at 6:53 a.m.

A dog in the home also died.

Officials said they were “unclear” on whether were working smoke detectors in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.