INDIANAPOLIS — A “mommy influencer” based in Indy is building her brand with some helpful and heartfelt events. She’s making sure mothers have time to put themselves first once in a while.

“Let’s take care of ourselves so we can take care of our children,” said Erien Dickens, creator and founder of All Things MOMMIE.

Dickens started the platform to connect moms with one another after experiencing her own challenges of being a young mom. She often felt lonely or disconnected from other women while busy running her household and caring for her family.

“When I had kids, a lot of my friends didn’t have kids,” Dickens said. “I was embarrassed or wasn’t comfortable. My goal is to make sure women don’t feel that way.”

Dickens had the idea to host Momsgiving after noticing there were many other moms who could relate. At the event, the women will have the chance to network, enjoy some self-care and music, and share their experiences.

Momsgiving is this Sunday, from 3-7 p.m. It will include food, cocktails and mocktails, giveaways, a panel discussion, and opportunities to meet other moms.

