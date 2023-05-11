BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A woman from Columbus has been charged after stealing a vehicle, sending the police on a chase, and crashing the car into a light pole, according to a press release from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Devony Thompson, 42, of Columbus. She was preliminarily charged with Auto Theft, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Driving While Suspended-Prior.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:05 a.m. at the 8900 block of N 1050 E. on a report of a stolen 2007 Ford Focus. The victim identified the driver of the stolen car as a woman that drove northbound on N 1050 E.

Police spotted the car while on the call and attempted to stop, but the woman did not pull over, therefore engaging police in a pursuit.

After crashing into a light pole,Thompson was transported to an area hospital by EMS, however was later transported to an Indianapolis area hospital due to the extent of her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

This is a developing story, information will be updated as it becomes available.