INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle overnight on the east side of Indianapolis, police confirmed.

According to IMPD, police were alerted of a person hit by a car on E. Michigan Street just before 1 a.m. It happened close to N. Colorado Avenue.

A woman was found at the scene who had injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Police she was on a bicycle when she was struck.

The woman was take to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw.

No arrest has been made at this time.