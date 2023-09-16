MAYWOOD, Ill. — Police in the western suburbs are investigating the death of a woman who is the mother of a former NFL player, family members say.

Family members say the Melrose Park and Maywood Police departments are investigating the death of Myrtle Simmons-Brown, the mother of former NFL player Sergio Brown.

Loved ones say Myrtle had just celebrated her 73rd birthday on Sept. 8th.

Sheila Simmons, the sister of Myrtle Simmons-brown told WGN TV News that she last talked to Myrtle on Thursday, Sept. 14.

According to Sheila Simmons, early Saturday morning around 3 a.m. she received a phone call informing her that Myrtle and her nephew Sergio were missing. Sheila Simmons says she then went to her sister and nephew’s house in Maywood and noticed things around the house were out of the ordinary.

Sheila says she searched the creek behind the house with police and initially didn’t find anything, but later in the day, she and other family members went back to search and discovered Myrtle’s body in the creek.

Police have not confirmed or released details about the investigation.

“We’re going to find out what happened because it’s not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages. People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her,” Sheila Simmons said. “Now I got the call this morning saying that she’s missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead.”

Family members told WGN TV News that they have not heard from Sergio.

Police have not yet provided updates on the whereabouts of Sergio Brown or confirmed investigation into Simmons-Brown’s death.