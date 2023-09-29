LAWRENCE, Ind. — A woman was found dead in the bushes in Lawrence early Friday morning, according to a press release from the Deputy Chief of Police in Lawrence.

Officers were dispatched at 6:40 a.m. Friday morning on a report of an unresponsive person discovered in a bushy area outside of a residence in the 4200 block of N Franklin Road in Lawrence. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, “it was determined that the woman had not been there long, like sometime throughout the overnight hours,” said the Deputy Chief of Police, Gary Woodruff. The investigation also discovered that she was critically injured with at least one gunshot.

Crime scene technicians are working to determine if the victim was shot at the location or in a different area. Detectives are also searching the area for surveillance video that may be helpful in determining what exactly happened.

The identity of the victim will be released when the Marion County Coroner’s Office identify the person.

This is an active investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).