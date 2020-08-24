Woman found alive at Detroit funeral home after being pronounced dead

DETROIT – A woman who was believed to be dead was found breathing at a Detroit funeral home.

On Sunday morning, paramedics from the Southfield Fire Department were called to a home for an unresponsive woman, according to WXYZ. They realized the woman wasn’t breathing and tried to revive her. After about 30 minutes, they determined she was deceased, according to the fire chief.

There was no indication of foul play, so the fire department contacted the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office and provided the woman’s medical data, as is standard procedure.

According to a statement, “The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing.”

Hours later, the staff at the James H. Cole funeral home discovered the woman was still breathing. For now, the department is withholding the woman’s name.

“In an effort to respect the privacy of her family, the Southfield Fire Department is not currently releasing personal information on the patient.”