Woman fatally shoots herself after crash in Grant County; ISP investigates

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — State police are investigating after a woman shot and killed herself in the front seat of a police car following a crash in Grant County.

At about 8:15 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a single vehicle crash near 4598 South Grant County Road 600 East.

A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police shows that officers arrived at the crash scene to find a 2007 Chevrolet Impala had crashed into a utility pole. Inside the Chevrolet police found 32-year-old Amanda Elbert, of Alexandria, Indiana.

State police say the driver of the car fled the crash scene on foot.

Elbert told police she was not injured in the crash. Due to the cold temperatures, an officer with the Upland Police Department offered to let Elbert sit in the front seat of his police car, and she accepted.

When medics arrived on the scene, Elbert told them she was not injured and refused medical treatment, according to state police.

As officers were conducting an inventory of the Chevrolet, they heard a gunshot. ISP says Elbert shot herself with a handgun she had retrieved from her purse. Medics were called back to the scene, but despite efforts to save her life, Elbert was pronounced dead.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department requested that state police investigate the incident. ISP’s investigation is ongoing.