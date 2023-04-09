Anderson, Ind. – Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a two-car crash Saturday night in Anderson.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of Scatterfield Road and Purdue Parkway.

Police say a woman was injured in the crash and was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police believe the woman was driving a Pontiac G5 north on Scatterfield Road when she lost control of the vehicle, struck a railroad crossing support arm, and landed in the southbound lane.

Police say the the car was then struck by a Chrysler Pacifica traveling southbound on Scatterfield Road.

Police say the driver of the Chrysler Pacifica remained on scene and did not sustain any injuries.

Police did not release additional information. The crash remains under investigation.