INDIANAPOLIS – A woman died in a crash overnight on the near east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the woman was heading westbound on Brookside Parkway South Drive when she crashed.

Officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Monday and arrived to find the car overturned. The woman was found unresponsive outside the car.

She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.