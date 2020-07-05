Woman dies after being stabbed on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was stabbed to death Saturday night on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 400 block of Arthur Avenue on a report of an injured person.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from stab wounds.

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Despite the best life-saving efforts, the woman died from her injuries hours later.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).