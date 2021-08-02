Woman dead, man injured after head-on Grant County crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An Andrews woman is dead and a Marion man was flown to the hospital with internal injuries after a head-on crash in Grant County, according to Indiana State Police.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, authorities were called to State Road 9 near Wagner Road in response to a two-vehicle crash.

State police say a preliminary investigation shows that a 37-year-old Marion man was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Trax southbound on State Road 9, and a 24-year-old Andrews woman — later identified as Beth Kelley — was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta northbound on State Road 9. For an unknown reason, Kelley crossed the center line and caused a head-on collision with the Chevrolet Trax, according to ISP.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Marion man was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

