Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind.– Police in Anderson are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Nelle Street around 3:20 a.m. and were informed that two people were hit.

A 32-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were found with gunshot wounds. The man was responsive when police arrived, but the woman was not. Both were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A short time later, police learned the woman died from her injuries. The man was listed in stable condition and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for additional treatment.

Investigators say preliminary information suggest this shooting was an insolated incident between the two people involved.

The incident remains under investigation.