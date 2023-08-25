WEST LAFAYETTE — A collision involving a semi and a parked car killed one person in West Lafayette Friday.

The West Lafayette Police Department responded to a report of a crash between a semi and two other vehicles at approximately 4:17 p.m. Friday, per a press release. When police arrived at the scene of the crash — an intersection near Robinson and Dehart streets — they found a woman who had died in the crash.

In their press release, West Lafayette police reported that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. WLPD’s crash reconstruction team and the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office were immediately called to the scene to assist police.

WLPD’s preliminary investigation into the incident indicates a southbound car swerved and struck a parked vehicle on Robinson Street. The collision propelled the southbound vehicle back into the northbound side of the road.

When the vehicle made its way in front of northbound traffic, it collided with a semi. The man driving the semi was transported to a local hospital for a blood test, which is standard protocol for serious crashes. As of Friday evening, West Lafayette police do not think drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

WLPD is withholding the name of the woman who died in the crash until they can notify her family of her death. The crash remains under investigation, and West Lafayette police encourage those with information on the incident to contact them at (765) 775-5200.