MADISON, Ind. – A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a fire truck near Madison, Indiana Saturday morning, police say.

According to Indiana State Police, a 2005 International Fire Truck from the Hanover Fire Department, being driven by 69-year-old Charles Justice, had responded to the area to assist in clearing dried mud of the roadway around 8:30 Saturday morning.

Police say the truck was driving east in the westbound lanes of Clify Hollow Road when it struck a 2015 Rav4 head on. The driver of the second vehicle, 44-year-old Terrie Cox of Milton, Kentucky died at the scene, according to police.

The Indiana State Police is leading the investigation. Toxicology tests are pending, although alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.