Woman dead after head-on crash in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A woman is dead after a head-on crash Sunday morning on U.S. 52 in Hancock County, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 7:45 a.m., authorities were called to the area of 2800 West U.S. 52, about two miles east of the New Palestine. Deputies arrived to find a 2012 Ford Escape and a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that had been involved in a head-on crash.

The sheriff’s department says the Chevrolet Equinox was occupied by a 66-year-old Fountaintown man and his 45-year-old son, and the Ford Escape was occupied by 69-year-old Peggy Brune, of New Palestine. All three were taken by ambulance to I.U. Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Brune was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to HCSD, the Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound on U.S. 52 when it crossed the center line into the path of the eastbound Ford Escape. Evidence at the scene indicates Brune tried to move the Ford Escape to the shoulder to avoid the collision but could not. Authorities say they are still working to determine why the Chevrolet Equinox crossed into the path of the Ford Escape.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox is cooperating with the investigation and submitted to an alcohol and drug test, the sheriff’s department said. HCSD noted that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor at this time.

U.S. 52 was closed for about two hours while officers from the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team investigated. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.