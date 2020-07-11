Woman critically shot on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman was critically shot on the near west side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Tremont Street shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Responding officers located an adult female with injuries consistent to a gun shot wound.

Medics transported the woman to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the shooting began as a disturbance between two adult females.

Police say the shooter is in custody and is being interviewed by detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.