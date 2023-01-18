KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was critically injured after she was hit while crossing the street Tuesday evening.

The Kokomo Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Washington Street and Jefferson Street around 6:48 p.m. Tuesday.

An initial investigation indicates 51-year-old Melissa Byrd was trying to cross Washington Street against traffic when she was hit by a vehicle that was heading southbound. Witnesses say Byrd did not have the right of way.

Police say Byrd was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation as of the time of this release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.