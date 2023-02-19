INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a woman was critically injured in a shooting Sunday morning on Indy’s southeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1600 block of Harlan Street for welfare check on a person.

When officers arrived, they located a woman with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not provide additional information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.