CHESTERFIELD, Ind. — A dog sensing something was wrong woke its owner up in time to save her from a fire Wednesday.

The East Madison Fire Territory says the fire happened around 10:30 Wednesday morning. A Chesterfield Police Officer was patrolling in the area when he heard a woman yelling that her house was on fire.

When the officer saw the house in the 300 block of Avalon Lane on fire, he called the fire department, which arrived within minutes. The fire was under control before 11 a.m.

The department was able to contain the fire damage to the front of the home. However, the rest of the home suffered extensive smoke and water damage.

Photo//East Madison Fire Territory

The woman and the dog were the only ones at home when the fire started. They were able to get out safely. The woman says the dog woke her up when it sensed something was wrong inside the house.

The woman, another occupant, and the dog were displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross was called to help provide assistance.