LAWRENCE, Ind. — A teenage woman has been charged with a felony after police say she shot her boyfriend outside a Walmart in Lawrence leaving him in critical condition.

19-year-old Karena Bufala has been arrested and preliminarily charged with attempted murder, police said. The charges stem from her involvement in a shooting Friday morning near the Walmart on Pendleton Pike.

Police say Bufala shot a man, later identified as her boyfriend, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Officers added that the man is now in stable condition but his status remains critical.