Woman charged after she allegedly hit protesters with minivan on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman faces charges after she allegedly drove into protesters with her minivan on Monument Circle.

Diane Goebel, 68, is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

The crash, which a bystander recorded on video, happened on the evening of June 8 as a protest was winding down following the 11th-straight day of demonstrations against police brutality and for racial equality in Indianapolis.

Goebel told police she was trying to drive around Monument Circle when protesters took over the street, got in her way, started to jump on her vehicle, and broke a window.

Several people were hurt.

Goebel was charged on Friday in connection with the crash.