GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A woman accused of stealing and using a social security number from a Grant County resident has been arrested and is facing possible deportation from the country.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Celsa Banegas-Maldonado after receiving a fraud report from a resident who reported having their social security number stolen on Nov. 17.

The sheriff’s office later determined that the social security number had been used in Wisconsin for employment purposes.

Maldonado was arrested and preliminarily charged with misappropriating personal identifying materials as part of the identity theft investigation. GCSO confirmed that she is being held in the Dane County Jail where she is also facing a federal Administrative Warrant of removal from the United States.

The investigation was conducted with assistance from the State of Indiana Workforce Development, Social Security Administration Special Agent and Shorewood Hills Police Department based out of Wisconsin.