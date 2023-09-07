CARMEL, Ind. — A woman was arrested after threatening officers and claiming to be armed with a gun following a standoff at the Carmel Police Department headquarters Thursday evening.

CPD said the woman, identified as Stephanie Abbo, 48, entered the headquarters and began making threats around 4:49 p.m.

In response, several CPD officers and members of the SWAT team were called in for assistance. A negotiator communicated with the woman until she was taken into custody around 5:29 p.m., CPD said.

CPD said it later determined that Abbo was not armed with a gun but did have pepper spray in her possession. She reportedly tried to spray officers as they were detaining her, according to CPD.

Abbo was brought to Hamilton County Jail where she was preliminarily charged with intimidation, intimidation by a terroristic threat and attempted battery of a law enforcement officer.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact CPD at 317-571-2500.