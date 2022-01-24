Woman arrested for supplying gun to accused Lebanon triple murderer

LEBANON, Ind. — A woman is under arrest for allegedly supplying the firearm that an accused murderer used in the slaying of three people in Lebanon last September.

Alicia Duff, 44, of Lebanon is charged with providing a firearm to an ineligible person who receives the firearm and uses it in a murder, a Level 3 felony. Duff also faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Lebanon police said Duff bought both the ammunition and gun used to kill 19-year-old Grace Bishop, 20-year-old Brannon Martin and 42-year-old Larry Stogsdill Jr. in early September in the 400 block of East Walnut Street.

Cham Grimball, 40, is accused of shooting each one of the victims a single time in the head. He faces three counts of murder, along with a count each of carrying a handgun without a license, carrying a firearm without a license and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

Chad Grimball

Court documents state Duff reportedly told police she was aware of Grimball being unable to own or purchase a gun due to being convicted of a felony in April 2016.

A police investigation revealed footage of Duff going to the Rural King in Frankfort with Grimball where they can be seen purchasing the handgun less than three weeks before the triple shooting on Walnut Street.

Purchase records also show Duff’s credit card and signature on a receipt for ammunition bought at a gun store in Lebanon one week after the couple purchased the handgun. Security video also revealed the couple in Walmart buying a gun cleaning kit only 10 minutes prior.

Accounts from witnesses detailed Grimball being in possession of the handgun, despite having no permit and not legally being allowed to own a firearm due to his criminal history. Grimball was noted by witnesses to have shown off the gun on several occasions.

Previous reports indicate the triple slaying was a result of an ongoing feud involving one of the victims and a friend of Grimball’s. Grimball’s friend is behind bars in Boone County on unrelated charges and told the suspect that people at jail are accusing him of cooperating with police and being a snitch. He believed Stogsdill was behind the rumors.

Grimball and his friend talked to each other on the phone before and after the murders.

Just 50 hours before the homicides, Grimball was recorded saying, “I’m fixing to rid you of your problem. I’ll fix it.”