Woman arrested, charged with deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – A Greenwood woman is behind bars accused of a deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s south side.

The crash took place in mid-July in the 7300 block of South Sherman drive.

Family provided photo of Jared Barker.

That’s where police found 23-year-old Jared Barker dead in the grass.

Police believe Barker was walking along the road when he was hit by a driver that refused to stop.

According to court records, police found car parts on the scene including a bumper than had a VIN number that led them to the suspect.

When police went to talk to the suspect, 22-year-old Caitlin Johnson, at her apartment in Greenwood they found her vehicle heavily damaged.

Johnson refused to talk to police, but this week charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death were filed against Johnson.

Johnson has been booked into the Marion County jail.

The affidavit claims Johnson admitted to a friend it was raining and she didn’t see the victim before the collision.