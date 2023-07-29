HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – What started as a call for a possible overdose ended with an Evansville woman in custody for allegedly assaulting multiple safety officials.

According to officials, officers were dispatched in the early morning hours of July 29 to N. Boeke Road to assist with an uncooperative patient. The patient was identified as Samantha Jo Gardner, 35.

Before officers arrived, officials state medical and fire personnel responded to a possible overdose allegedly called in by Gardner’s father. Officials say her father believed she consumed a large amount of Seroquel along with alcohol.

Paramedics said they believed Gardner was “playing possum” because without any treatment, she jumped up and began flailing around.

That was when the assaults allegedly started. The affidavit states she attempted to punch a paramedic in the face. She also allegedly punched two firefighters. Two in the face and one in the arm, causing pain. She also allegedly punched the fire captain in the face.

That was when Gardner allegedly got up and ripped her shirt off and began running around the room. While attempting to restrain her, she allegedly continued to lash out until eventually being restrained by a firefighter wrapping his arms around her arms and chest.

The affidavit then states when officers arrived, she was placed into custody and escorted to the ambulance. When treatment started, Gardner allegedly looked at the paramedic and yelled, “If you don’t stop, I’ll kill you!” while trying to bite the medic.

Officials say to try and keep Gardner under control, an officer had to ride in the ambulance with her, but it didn’t stop as arriving at the hospital, Gardner allegedly continued to be defiant and uncooperative and was restrained by medical staff by straps and handcuffs.

After medical clearance and allegedly kicking an officer in the chest, Gardner was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on five charges of battery against a public safety official and one count of intimidation.