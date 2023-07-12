GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A Coatesville woman was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a high speed chase, according to a press release sent from the Indiana State Police.

Brandi L. Depaw, 36, was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Auto Theft.

Officers were dispatched Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m. on a report of a gray 2005 Ford truck that had just been stolen in Brazil. The trooper immediately saw a truck matching the description traveling eastbound on US 40 near Harmony Rd.

Upon noticing the truck, the driver refused to stopped and a pursuit ensued. The truck continued and reached speeds as high as 110 miles per hour for near 8 miles. Seeing multiple troopers up the road, the driver stopped and was taken into custody.

Depew is booked in the Clay County Jail. Information will be updated to this story as it becomes available.