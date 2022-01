INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a crash on the west side of Indianapolis Friday.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police were sent to the intersection of 38th Street and N. Girls High School for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

Officials say there was an entrapment, and a woman and baby were taken to the hospital. The woman was unresponsive but not deceased.

The baby was not seriously injured.

Police are still investigating.