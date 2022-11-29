CUMBERLAND, Ind. — One man is dead following a domestic-related shooting in Cumberland.

Around 1:30 Tuesday morning, neighbors at the Elmtree Park Apartments awoke to the sound of a violent argument.

“I heard them knocking saying, ‘Come unlock the door. Come outside’,” neighbor Nikki Falconer said. “That’s what I heard. He was asking them to come out of the house.”

Falconer said she then recalls hearing two gunshots from inside the apartment right next door.

Cumberland police confirm that 42-year-old Joseph Coulson was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

“It’s disheartening,” Falconer said. “I don’t know what triggered it. I don’t know what caused it.”

While she said she didn’t know what motivated the killing, Coulson’s family claims the shooter came over to his ex-girlfriend’s home and threatened her with a gun.

The girlfriend then went to a friend’s apartment for help. During the disturbance, that woman insists her stepfather, Coulson, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend.

For their part, CPD confirms officers detained the shooter, but that he was released pending further investigation. Authorities sent the following email explaining the situation:

This incident was a disturbance between family members subsequently resulting in one adult male being shot. That male, later identified as Cumberland resident 42 year old Joseph Coulson, was transported from the scene by medics but later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. A person of interest was detained and released pending Marion County Prosecutor’s review of case screening. This was an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the general public. The Marion County on call prosecutor was notified of the incident, provided the information of what investigators were able to gather, and determined a full review of the case would be necessary in order to make a sound decision on whether charges would be filed or not. Cumberland Police Department

“It’s disheartening because it’s the holidays. People should be coming together and not trying to hurt each other,” said Falconer. “People in general need to be better people. We’re all in this together.”

As the police chief explained, it will be up to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to decide if any criminal charges will be filed in the case. Anyone with information on the investigation is being asked to contact the Cumberland Police Department.