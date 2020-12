Still from video taken by Karolla Breda

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into what may have been an intentionally set car fire at a park on Indianapolis’ north side.

Around 12:30 a.m., police were called to Arsenal Park for a reported car fire.

Karolla Breda was able to take a video of the incident. She called in to the CBS4 assignment desk and said she saw someone drive a car to the park and then set it on fire.

Police said no one was hurt.