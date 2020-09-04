With ‘unprecedented peak’ in holiday shipping expected, FedEx to hire 70,000 workers

FedEx will add thousands of jobs to keep up with anticipated shipping demand for the holiday season.

The company is expected to hire about 70,000 workers nationwide ahead of an “unprecedented peak holiday shipping season” amid the pandemic.

The company will expand FedEx Ground’s year-round Sunday residential delivery service to nearly 95% of the U.S. population. That starts on Sept. 13.

Last year, the company hired 55,000 workers for the holiday rush.

The pandemic has already been a driving force behind increased online sales.

According to Fox Business, Walmart saw a 97% jump in online sales in the second quarter while Target saw a 195% increase and Dick’s Sporting Goods saw a 194% increase.

You can find open FedEx positions here.