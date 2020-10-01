With growing need for services during pandemic, Landmark Recovery opens addiction treatment center on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – Landmark Recovery opened its latest addiction treatment center.

It’s located on the northwest side just behind the Intech retail mall at 6330 Digital Way near I-465 and 71st Street.

The facility has 72 beds for Hoosiers dealing with drug and alcohol addiction. Those who enter the program stay for five weeks. They get an assessment, detox and six hours of therapy a day.

The facility opened on Sept. 30. It includes common areas, group therapy rooms, office space, an outdoor recreation area, a dining hall and workout space.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to an increased need for mental health and addiction services in central Indiana.

“No healthy person wakes up one day and decides to use drugs or drink excessively,” said Matthew Boyd, CEO of Landmark Recovery. “It’s caused by some traumatic event in your life. So what we do is we identify a healthier coping mechanism to process through your trauma so you no longer need the drugs and alcohol.”

Landmark Recovery also has another location in Carmel. You can learn more here.