Winter weather preparedness week, day 5: cold threats

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS – When winter weather, snow, and frigid cold temperatures occur, you need to be prepared for the cold threats that can impact your body. Two of those threats include hypothermia and frostbite. 

Hypothermia is when your body temperature drops to a dangerously low level. Some of the signs of hypothermia are confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness, and stiff muscles. 

Frostbite is the freezing of the skin or underlying tissue. Your skin will become red, hard, dumb, and then pale. In order to keep this from happening, you should wear layers and cover as much skin as possible, especially with frigid temperatures or if you spend a lot of time outside. 

Download the Weather Authority App for iPhone

Download the Weather Authority App for Android

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Veterans Day

More Veterans Voices

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

CBS4 Digital Exclusives

More CBS4 Digital Exclusives

Latest News

More News