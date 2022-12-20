It’s another quiet morning across central Indiana as we kickoff Tuesday. Today and Wednesday are still great days to get any last minute shopping or activities done. Or, if you have travel plans late in the week, consider using these quiet days to travel early as hazardous conditions are expected ahead of the holiday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been expanded farther across central Indiana as of Tuesday morning. The watch will be in effect from 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM Saturday. More winter weather alerts are expected to expand across the state in the coming days.

It’s not just the snow bringing major impacts to the country but it’s the cold too. A blast of arctic air will be flooding south and sending our temperatures plummeting to dangerously cold levels. There will be a dramatic drop in temperatures late Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Winds will also turn very gusty, up to 50 mph possible. This will create wind chills that could be in the range of -20° to -30°.

It’s still too early to nail down snow totals from this system, but significant snowfall is certainly possible. The snowfall combined with windy conditions could lead to near white-out conditions on Friday. Friday is going to be a bad travel day around the state. If you have plans to hit to roads on Friday, it is highly recommended to alter those plans and travel earlier if you can.