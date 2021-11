INDIANAPOLIS – Starting Saturday, November 6, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns for its 13th season! This season, however, will be at a different location.

The new location will be at The AMP at the 16 Tech Innovation District, 1220 Waterway Blvd.

The market opens at 9 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m. This will continue until April 30, 2022.

Growing Places Indy reminds everyone they are following CDC COVID-19 guidelines during the market and asks those who are not vaccinated to wear a mask.