INDIANAPOLIS — Two Hoosiers are about to be a lot richer.

Winning Powerball tickets worth $2 million and $50,000, respectively, were sold in Indiana ahead of Saturday’s drawing, per a press release from Hoosier Lottery officials.

The $2 million ticket was purchased at a convenience store located at 5106 N Michigan Rd in Indianapolis. The $50,000 ticket was sold at Luke 273, which is located at 7277 Taft St. in Merrillville.

Hoosier Lottery officials encourage all Powerball winners to ensure their tickets are in secure places, consider meeting with financial advisors and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were 19-30-37-44-46 with a Powerball of 22. Nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday. The jackpot is estimated to hit $1.04 billion ahead of Monday’s drawing. The jackpot is fourth-largest in the game’s history.

Indiana has the most Powerball jackpot wins of any participating state with 39, according to a release from Hoosier Lottery. The Hoosier State was also home to the first Powerball winner in history in 1992.