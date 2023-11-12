DEMOTTE, Ind. — A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Love’s Travel Stop located at 11207 W SR 10 in DeMotte, Indiana, ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

The ticket matched four of five numbers and the Powerball, according to a Hoosier Lottery press release. The winning Powerball numbers were 1-12-14-24-57 with Powerball of 7.

Officials encourage Powerball players to check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery mobile app. Hoosier Lottery personnel urge all contest winners to ensure their tickets are in safe places, consider meeting with financial advisors and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

The Powerball jackpot is expected to grow to $235 million ahead of Monday’s drawing. The odds of winning the game are 1 in 25.

According to Hoosier Lottery officials, Indiana has been home to 39 Powerball winners since the game launched in 1992. The very first Powerball winner is from the Hoosier State.