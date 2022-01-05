$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Indianapolis gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Indy resident is about to become $1 million richer.

The Hoosier Lottery announced a Mega Millions ticket purchased at the Speedway gas station located at 965 N. German Church Road is a $1 million winner, having matched five-out-of-five numbers and only missing the Mega Ball.

Tuesday’s lottery jackpot was an estimated $253 million and will now grow to $278 million for Friday’s drawing and a Powerball jackpot of $630 million on Wednesday.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday are: 4-6-16-21-22 with a Mega Ball of 1.

If you purchased a ticket from the Speedway on German Church Road, be sure to check your ticket as you could be the million dollar winner. You can do so with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The Hoosier Lottery advises the lucky ticker holding winner to ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.