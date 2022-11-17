A customer fills out a Powerball lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Indianapolis won $50,000 in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at Phillips 66 located on Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis.

If you purchased a ticket from that gas station then double-check to make sure you didn’t overlook a $50,000 prize.

The winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday were: 28-34-51-53-56 with the Powerball of 11.

If you have the lucky ticket, make sure to keep it in a secure place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at (800) 955-6886 for claim instructions.

The next Powerball jackpot drawing is set for Saturday, November 19 with an estimated prize of $93 million.