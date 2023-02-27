It’s an active start to the new work week with showers and a few isolated storms that have already developed across central Indiana. This is a day to be weather aware. A potent storm system is moving east and will bring us the chance for strong to severe storms later this morning and afternoon. Best timing to see these is looking to be between 9 AM – 4 PM and it will come in two rounds. Isolated damaging wind gusts possible and a rotating storm can’t be ruled out.

A line of storms along a warm front are moving through western Illinois just after 6:30 AM this morning. These storms have a history of producing damaging winds and tornadoes while over the southern plains late Sunday night. Fortunately, these storms have been weakening as they’ve progressed east. However, warming temperatures and strong midlevel winds may keep the chance for strong to severe storms alive as this line gets here. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but an isolated rotating storm can’t be ruled out.

The first wave of potentially strong to severe storms will be exiting around noon. From noon to 4 PM, there will be the concern for isolated strong to severe storms with another round of more scattered showers and storms that will be pushed through the state ahead of a cold front. Again, damaging winds will be the primary threat but a rotating storm can’t be ruled out.

In addition to storm activity, a Windy Advisory will be in effect today from 9 AM to 7 PM across most of central Indiana. Non thunderstorm related wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. This could lead to some power outages, wind damage and making driving difficult.

Temperatures will surge to the 60s today before dropping to the upper 30s early Tuesday. We really have a lot of great opportunities to get outside this week. Although it won’t be as warm Tuesday, temperatures will still rise to above average levels and we’re dry. We’ll be nearing 70° Wednesday with minor rain chances in the afternoon and evening. We’re closely watching a potential winter storm that could impact us Friday. Right now, there is a lot of uncertainty on the track of this system. Stay tuned!