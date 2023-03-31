A few rounds of showers and storms will pass through the state today. Some could be strong to severe, so this is a day to be weather aware. The morning round of rain is easing. We’ll keep spotty to widely scattered showers and storms around into the late morning. We will have quite a bit of dry time today, especially in the early afternoon hours. We could still see a few spotty showers at times during the afternoon but the next wave holds off until the later afternoon hours.

The next second wave of rain and storm activity comes will move through closer the hours of 4 PM through 7 PM. A few downpours and some strong gusty storms will be possible at this time.

The primary concern for severe weather is expected to come along what looks likely to setup as a squall line this evening. This will arrive ahead of a cold front this evening. Timing on this round is most favorable between 8 PM and 2 AM. Damaging winds are the primary threat but all severe weather threats are in play. The Storm Prediction Center upgraded almost the whole state of Indiana to an “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather today. That would be a level 3 on their scale of 5 categories. Earlier in the day, it is looking likely that strong and severe storms will be setting up to our west where the highest instability will be found. That’s where we find an even greater threat, a “Moderate Risk” for severe storms. Storms producing damaging winds, large hail and long-tracked tornadoes are looking very favorable in this area.

The instability weakens as these storms cross into Indiana during the evening hours, but they certainly could bring us all the severe weather threats mentioned. Again, be weather aware and make sure to review your severe weather safety plan with your family ahead of time.

A Wind Advisory goes in effect this evening at 8 PM and lasts through 6 PM. Gusts up to 50 mph are expected. This could lead to tree limbs down, power outages and also make travel difficult.

Temperatures start in the 50s Saturday morning and fall to the 40s in the afternoon. With the gusty winds and cooler air moving in, wind chills Saturday afternoon will be in the 30s. After a few morning showers, there’s even the chance to see a few flurries before the day is out Saturday.