We’ll be tracking stormy, windy and mild weather in central Indiana Wednesday. A round that rolled through our northern counties this morning had reports of pea sized hail. Another more widespread round that will move through this evening will bring the potential for stronger wind gusts. Between now and then, there will be off and on widely scattered showers through most of the area today.

A warm front lifting through the state today will send temperatures to very mild levels. We’ll be flirting with record highs in Indianapolis. The record for the date is 70° set back in 1922. However, this front will stall north of the city and depending where that happens, it will play a major role in how warm we get in our northern counties. A large temperatures spread is expected from north to south. Areas to the north that will receive more rains and not be cleared by the front will be much cooler where as areas closer to Indianapolis and south will be much milder in the mid to upper 60s.

There will be many dry hours for much of central Indiana this afternoon but widely scattered rainfall will remain possible with more frequent rain remaining in our northern counties. It will be windy though. A Wind Advisory goes in effect at noon and lasts through 10 PM. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible. This may result in some tree limbs down, a few power outages and may make driving difficult, especially, for high profile vehicles.

A heavier, more widespread round of rain comes in this evening and a few strong storms, with gusty winds, are possible too. Overall rain totals could easily exceed 1″ in our northern counties.

Rain will clear out late tonight and leave us with a drier but still windy Thursday. Temperatures will peak near 60° by noon and then fall through the rest of the day. It will be another brief shot of cold air to close the week before a new warmup gets underway for the weekend.