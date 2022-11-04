We’re off to a mild start Friday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s in most locations. While our weather pattern has been rather quiet and unseasonably warm to start the month of November, we are looking at more active weather to get underway. Clouds will be increasing through the day on Friday and winds will pickup out of the south. Wind gusts Friday afternoon and evening will be ~20 to 30 mph. Despite the extra cloud cover, the strong southerly flow will have no problem sending temperatures to near-record highs this afternoon. The record for the date is 78° set back in 2003. We will likely be just below that today.

Saturday will bring very windy conditions and wet weather to the state. A Wind Advisory has been issued and will be in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM Saturday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Secure any loose objects in your yard. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages can’t be completely ruled out.

Showers will move into the state Saturday morning, spread east through the morning and reach their peak coverage around the lunch hour. By the evening, most of the rain will be out of here and winds will be easing. So, the weekend won’t be a washout but plan for rain during the first half of it.

Sunday will be fantastic with the return of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. This will be a great day to rake all those leaves that will fall from the stronger winds over the weekend. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night. This is also a great time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.