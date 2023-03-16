The rain will only increase in coverage as we head into the evening. Off and on showers will continue through the late evening and then become more widespread overnight. It will be a wet morning commute for St. Patrick’s Day. The rain exits mid Friday morning, and as it does, we could even see a few flurries coming down as very cold air will be streaming into the state.

The parade kicks off at 11:30 AM Friday. While it’s looking favorable to be dry by then, it will certainly be cold and windy. Temperatures tomorrow will be at their warmest early in the morning and then fall. Expect temperatures in the afternoon in the mid and upper 30s but breezy winds will create a wind chill that feels near or below freezing.

This is the final weekend of Winter and it will be much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills Saturday morning will be in the single digits and we could even see a few flurries. That will be another rather windy day with gusts near 30 mph. Fortunately, the winds back off for Sunday but the temperatures don’t improve much.

Spring starts Monday and with highs in the mid 40s, a warming trend will begin. We’ll have sunny skies and highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll stay in the 50s with a chance for rain by Thursday.

Gusty winds and rain are likely tonight.

Temperatures will fall during the day Friday.

Flurries are likely Saturday morning.

This has been a mild month, but a cold snap is on the way.